The Rock sends a message to Cody Rhodes and his "little girlfriend" Seth Rollins ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth

The Rock sent a bold message to Cody Rhodes and his 'girlfriend' Seth Rollins ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The Great One slapped Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event and almost brawled with him and Seth Rollins. He later joined The Bloodline and was welcomed into the faction by Roman Reigns.

At Elimination Chamber, Cody and Seth are all set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Dwayne Johnson shared a message for the duo before the Premium Live Event and took massive shots at them.

Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"Here’s the bullsh*t that's happening now down in Australia. Cody Rhodes and his little girlfriend Seth Rollins are gonna go on the Waller Effect. Here's the thing - I need you, and you, and this goof holding the camera, and this one holding the microphone over here; I need all of you guys to make sure that Perth knows there's some bullsh*t happening. And if those guys - those guys meaning Cody and his little girlfriend Seth - if they start talking trash, let The Rock know. Tell The Rock. Because here's what's gonna happen - The Rock is gonna slap the pi*s out of both of them just like that." [0:48]

Check out the full clip below:

Expand Tweet

The Rock recently threatened Cody Rhodes

Shortly after joining The Bloodline, The WWE veteran took a shot at Rhodes. He said he would do everything possible to ensure Cody leaves WrestleMania XL a loser.

It remains to be seen if The Bloodline manages to do what it did last year and scr*w Cody at 'Mania once again. With Rollins offering to be Rhodes' 'Shield,' it certainly won't be easy for The Bloodline to scr*w him this time.

What do you think of The Great One's threatening message to Rhodes and Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

