The Rock sends a message to Kevin Owens following WWE SmackDown

The Rock sent out a message for Kevin Owens following this week's episode of SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, The Rock responded to Owens' tweet where the former WWE Universal Champion highlighted a well-placed sunset flip on Baron Corbin.

Following is the tweet from Owens, which caught the attention of The Rock, who praised the SmackDown star and also promised to send him a Teremana.

The Rock also praised Corbin for taking the sunset flip like a professional. Below is the exchange between Kevin Owens and The Rock:

Flex. Kavana. Fucking. Loves. It.

Very few (if any) will know how historic your “well placed” Sunset Flip here means. Teremana 🥃 on the way to you! (And for Baron too for being a fucking pro!:) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 14, 2021

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Owens and Corbin had a back-and-forth singles match. The former WWE Universal Champion almost lost the bout after being hit with the Deep Six.

Corbin even tried to roll Owens up with his foot being on the rope, but Owens kicked out of it. Corbin blocked a stunner but Owens managed to roll his opponent up for a big win.

Kevin Owens recently failed to win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase

Kevin Owens was recently involved in the men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. After a brief hiatus from action, Owens made his return on the July 2 episode of WWE SmackDown where he defeated his arch-rival Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake pay-per-view.

At the event, Owens failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which was captured by Big E. The former WWE Universal Champion did not get to add the MITB to his huge list of accomplishments in WWE.

That being said, it remains to be seen what's next for Kevin Owens on SmackDown and if he will chase a championship in the near future. A former WWE Universal Champion, Owens will likely aim to get his hands on the title held by Roman Reigns once again at some point.

However, at this year's SummerSlam, Reigns will be putting the belt on the line against John Cena in a blockbuster showdown.

Edited by Jack Cunningham