The Rock sends a message to Roman Reigns after their appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show

The Rock and Roman Reigns recently appeared on "The Jimmy Fallon Show" ahead of their tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline will team up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a huge tag team match. The match's outcome will determine the stipulation for Cody Rhodes' title match against The Tribal Chief on Night 2.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock hyped up his in-ring return at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event. He once again acknowledged Reigns after previously doing so on SmackDown.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

"Stage is set. Final Boss engaged. Tribal Chief acknowledged," wrote The Rock.

The Rock's last official match was at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan within six seconds. The match occurred when The Wyatt Family interrupted The People's Champion during his segment. Eventually, John Cena joined the fight and assisted his former rival against Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Rowan.

Is Roman Reigns in jeopardy of losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Roman Reigns' current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion began at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. The victory allowed him to unify the Universal and the WWE Championship.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed Championship for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All. After The Bloodline's interference, he controversially defeated Cody Rhodes.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, John Cena, and other top names.

Heading into WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief's latest title defense occurred at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He retained the gold in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Considering how the tag team match occurring on Night 1 will have large implications for the Night 2 bout, the rematch between Reigns and Rhodes could have a different outcome. It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief gets his hand raised on Night 2 or if Cody Rhodes finally finishes the story.

