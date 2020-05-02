The Rock sends moving message to WWE fans 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has celebrated his 48th birthday

The Rock has reminded fans that wrestling is 'in his blood' as he celebrates his latest birthday.

The Great One has recieved thousands of well wishes from fans and former colleagues on what is his special day - as well as plaudits from entertainment outlets and celebrities.

Understandably, WWE reached out as a company to send regards to one of its biggest stars of all time.

The Rock says wrestling is in his blood

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment spotted the Tweet which had come from the WWE India account, and hit back with an equally touching message.

The Rock thanked fans for the outpouring of support, telling his near-15 million Twitter followers that wrestling was 'in the blood.'

While The Rock regularly checks in with his wrestling family online, interacting with fans and referencing memorable moments friom his past when they crop up, it's still a notable moment when the multi-time former WWE Champion gets in touch.

While no longer an in-ring competitor, The Rock still occasionally makes appearances on WWE programming. Last October, he was on hand for the 20th anniversary of SmackDown. He and Becky Lynch teamed up to see of King Corbin.