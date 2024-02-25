The Rock sends a one-word message after WWE confirms his return with The Bloodline

The Rock took to social media to send a one-word message after WWE confirmed his return to TV with The Bloodline.

In the aftermath of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, The People's Champion officially joined forces with Roman Reigns and his faction. He also made a bold claim, stating that Cody Rhodes won't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new champion.

WWE has confirmed that The Rock and The Bloodline will be returning together on next week's episode of SmackDown. Taking to Instagram, The Great One sent out a one-word message.

"Greatness," wrote The Rock.

WWE legend The Undertaker recently spoke about The Rock

The Undertaker recently spoke about The Rock. The two veteran superstars were previously a part of The Corporate Ministry faction during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Phenom revealed his honest opinion on The Great One, stating that he thought that the latter's career was over shortly after his debut.

The Undertaker said:

"I'll never forget, I remember him [The Rock] coming out at The Garden, he had the funny colored thing on and the whole deal," The Undertaker said. "I was like, 'Oh, this kid ain't gonna make it. He ain't got a chance. He's dead in the water.' I thought him being a legacy [wrestler] would give him a couple of years that he probably wasn't gonna deserve."

After making his debut in 1997, The Rock joined the Nation of Domination stable. He eventually joined forces with Vince McMahon and became the "Corporate" WWE Champion as part of The Corporation.

The Rock, who is now a full-fledged member of The Bloodline, will play a crucial role in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL.

