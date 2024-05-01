The Rock sends a special gift to WWE stable, and it's not The Bloodline

The Rock sent a heartfelt message to a WWE stable, with a special gift as a "thank you" for helping him train for WrestleMania XL.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Great One teamed up with Roman Reigns and the duo took on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. In the end, The Rock pinned Cody to pick up a massive victory for The Bloodline. Unfortunately, The Final Boss failed to help Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

The Brahma Bull went through a rigorous training session that lasted several weeks on the Road to WrestleMania XL. WWE's Gallus, consisting of Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang, helped The People's Champion train before WrestleMania XL and the latter was beyond grateful for their assistance. He sent a package of Teremana Tequila, a brand that is owned by Dwayne Johnson himself, to Joe Coffey and wrote the following on a card accompanying the gift:

"Joe, Enjoy the Mana brother! Congrats on WRESTLEMANIA and THANK YOU AGAIN for being a critical part of my training prep. - Final Boss"

You can check out Joe Coffey's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for The Final Boss remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes on WWE's original plans for WrestleMania XL involving The Rock

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes spoke with TODAY and opened up about giving up his main event spot in the storyline. Check out his comments below:

“I think if there were plans for Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40, the backlash would have continued. And for me, I tried to be really quiet when it happened because at the time I had no grudge against The Rock, and at the time, even though I don’t like Roman Reigns, have all the respect in the world for him.” [H/T TODAY]

The fan backlash worked and Cody was put back in the main event of WrestleMania XL. He went on to pin Roman Reigns on Night Two of the mega event to win his first-ever world title in WWE.