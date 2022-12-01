"The Rock who sent him" - Twitter erupts with the possibility of a Bloodline member being undercover to take down Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans on Twitter have once again come up with another interesting theory regarding Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Twitter user @StephanieHypes recently hinted that The Rock potentially sent Bloodline member Solo Sikoa to set up his feud with Roman Reigns following his recent antics on Monday Night RAW.

In reaction, a portion of fans agreed and even recalled Rikishi's relationship with The Rock during their days together in WWE. Solo is the son of Rikishi and made his main roster debut by helping The Tribal Chief retain his titles at Clash at the Castle.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Stephanie Hypes.*🎄 @StephanieHypes @JimmyBayBay Right but it turns out it the Rock who sent him @JimmyBayBay Right but it turns out it the Rock who sent him

𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐞𝐥🥋 @JohnoelSmith Stephanie Hypes.*🎄 @StephanieHypes What if .. the elders sent Solo What if .. the elders sent Solo 👀 https://t.co/lKsrDfjYY5 I believe the Bloodline will fall, and Solo will be by The Rock side. Because the Elders want to bring Roman Reigns ego back down to reality to let him know who is really the Head of the Table and he will have no choice but to Acknowledge The Rock, if you smell what he’s cookin. twitter.com/stephaniehypes… I believe the Bloodline will fall, and Solo will be by The Rock side. Because the Elders want to bring Roman Reigns ego back down to reality to let him know who is really the Head of the Table and he will have no choice but to Acknowledge The Rock, if you smell what he’s cookin. twitter.com/stephaniehypes…

Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion and has been serving as The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Since being called up to the main roster, he has been unstoppable, much like the rest of his faction.

Kurt Angle feels that Roman Reigns should've turned heel a long time ago

Kurt Angle recently spoke about Roman Reigns and claimed that The Tribal Chief should've turned heel a long time ago. The Olympic gold medalist feels that Reigns is improving dramatically and added that Vince McMahon always had faith in him.

He further stated that Reigns is one of the best workers in the business today and has earned his spot at the top. Angle said:

"I thought Roman was improving dramatically. I won't agree that at the beginning of his career he should have been pushed as hard as he was pushed. He was still a little green. But Vince [McMahon] had faith in him. And Vince did the right thing because Roman Reigns turned out to be an incredible performer. I mean Roman is one of the best workers in the business today and he earned that spot."

Reigns is reportedly set to face Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The two men recently crossed paths at WarGames, where The Prizefighter was pinned by Jey Uso.

Would you like to see Solo Sikoa betray The Bloodline and side with The Rock? Sound off in the comment section.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes