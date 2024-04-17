The Rock shares amazing visuals of WrestleMania weekend in recent social media post

WWE Superstar The Rock recently shared some spectacular pictures of his outing at WrestleMania XL weekend on social media.

Earlier this year, The Brahma Bull signed a lucrative deal to join the TKO Board of Directors. Since then, he also became involved in the main event picture and made several appearances on RAW and SmackDown. The Final Boss sided with Roman Reigns in a bid to foil Cody Rhodes' plan to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In a recent post on Instagram, The Rock shared some pictures of WrestleMania XL weekend. These pictures included his tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, where the former duo emerged victorious. The caption suggested his work ethic and how he never took the business lightly.

"284lbs of do not go gentle. - Final Boss," The Rock shared.

It remains to be seen how The People's Champion continues his feud with The American Nightmare following his return to WWE programming.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes had an epic storyline leading up to WWE WrestleMania XL

A major highlight leading up to WrestleMania XL was the rivalry between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss vowed to make Cody bleed and he did so during a vicious attack on The American Nightmare in the build-up to The Show of Shows. On the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, the two stars confronted each other once again.

The Final Boss told Cody that while his story with Roman Reigns may have ended, their storyline had just begun. The Rock also held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on his shoulders for a bit and claimed he liked how it felt on him. He made it clear that while he was stepping away for a while, The Great One would surely return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

In the week following this exchange, Cody announced that he would be ready to defend his title anytime The Brahma Bull wanted to take a shot at him. It will be interesting to see when The Rock does return and if the two stars decide to go at it in a blockbuster singles match.

