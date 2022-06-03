The Rock shares date for the latest Black Adam trailer

WWE icon Dwayne The Rock Johnson has taken to social media to share the release date for the next Black Adam trailer.

Produced by New Line Cinema and based on the DC comic book series of the same name, Black Adam will star The People's Champ as the titular super-villian. The comic series follows Black Adam, the arch enemy of Shazam, who shares his powers and serves as a foil for The Shazam Family. It was confirmed back in 2014 that Johnson would be playing the part, and the film was initially set for release in late 2021, however Covid-19 saw it pushed back.

It seems that a new trailer for the film could soon be on the way. Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter earlier today, retweeting the news of the upcoming trailer release, stating that the world's first official look at Black Adam would be coming on June 8th.

"June 8th. First Official Trailer. #BlackAdam" Johnson wrote.

The film, directed by Jaume Collett-Serra of Orphan and The Shallows fame, will be released on October 21st 2022.

The Rock also shared an image of himself as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to share yet another reminder of the trailer's release date.

In this second post, The Great One attached an image of himself dressed as the iconic character. He noted again that the world premiere of the trailer will take place on June 8th.

The film will mark The Rock's first endeavour into the world of comic book movies. Johnson will be joined in the film by Pierce Brosnan of 007 fame and TV star Sarah Shahi.

It will be interesting to see how fans respond to Black Adam, and if The Rock will take well to the character. You can read more about The Brahma Bull by clicking here.

