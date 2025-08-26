The Rock shares heartbreaking personal update following RAW

WWE legend The Rock posted a heartbreaking personal update on social media following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Wrestling fans were eagerly waiting for The Final Boss to show up during John Cena's heel run. However, he has been away from the Stamford-based promotion for a while.The Brahma Bull is a third-generation professional wrestler who not only lived up to his family's legacy but possibly even surpassed it. He is the son of legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, whose birth anniversary is on August 24.The Rock took to his Instagram account a day after his late father's birth anniversary to wish him a belated birthday. The former World Champion penned a heartbreaking message in the caption, noting that he was lucky enough to experience his father's love. He mentioned that Rocky Johnson taught him to be adaptable and a hard worker.&quot;Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad 🕊️ My dad’s birthday was yesterday, and I thought about him. A lot. I had a good amount of 'I wonder if….' thoughts about him and our relationship. He raised me with a tough and complex love. But at least I had love ya know? I know a lot men in my life, who never had their father’s love at all. Hard to reconcile stuff with your dad when he’s no longer here - but nonetheless, regardless of challenges or any struggle, my dad was a 'life adapter', and he taught me to be the same. Work hard and adapt,&quot; he wrote.He added:&quot;I’ll always be grateful for that lesson. Happy Birthday Soulman up there in heaven. You were never shy, so stop by and say hello every once in a while 😉🕊️💪🏾❤️.&quot;You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock's last WWE appearance was nearly six months agoThe Rock last appeared on WWE programming after the main event of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He was accompanied to the squared circle by popular musician, Travis Scott.In a shocking turn of events, John Cena appeared to have joined forces with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment, as The Cenation Leader turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, it did not transpire into anything substantial, as the 53-year-old never showed up after the PLE.Several rumors suggest that The Rock did not show up because he had a falling out with Triple H. However, there has been no official confirmation. Only time will tell when the Hollywood star makes his next WWE appearance.