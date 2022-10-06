"Tears of joy and gratitude" - WWE legend The Rock sends a message after video of his heartfelt gesture goes viral

The Rock recently posted a message after a video of him signing a visibly emotional fan's WWE replica belt went viral on Twitter.

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson is one of the greatest performers in WWE history. He currently has a thriving career in Hollywood, where he boasts a massive and dedicated following. One of his upcoming projects is the DC universe film Black Adam, which is scheduled to release on October 21st.

The Great One recently went to a promotional event for the much-anticipated movie in Mexico, with fans flocking in big numbers to catch a glimpse of him. During the event, The Rock interacted with a fervent fan holding a replica of the prestigious WWE Championship. The Brahma Bull took the belt and signed it, leaving the fan visibly emotional and in a state of shock.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, with many coming forward to praise the WWE legend for his generosity. Now, The Rock has shared the video on Twitter and wrote that he had nothing but "gratitude" for fans.

"Tears of joy and gratitude. I love it. This man was shaking when I shook his hand and walked away. I always say, stuff like this is the best part of fame," tweeted The Rock.

Fans are waiting to see The Rock step inside the ring

It's been more than six years since The Great One last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 32 in a squash match against Eric Rowan. His last full-fledged bout went down at WrestleMania 29, where he lost to John Cena.

As such, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see him step back inside the squared circle again. Much to their delight, it's been heavily rumored that The Brahma Bull will compete at WrestleMania 39.

He's expected to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a dream match. Having decimated the entire roster, it makes sense for The Tribal Chief to battle it out with The Great One next.

What do you make of The Brahma Bull's interaction with the fan? Do you see him wrestling at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

