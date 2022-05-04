×
Create
Notifications

"The real bad***es have entered THE DC UNIVERSE" - The Rock shares new trailer for his upcoming movie 

The Rock has been hyping his new movie.
The Rock has been hyping his new movie.
reaction-emoji
Liam Power
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 08:20 AM IST
News

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has taken to Twitter to share a new trailer for his upcoming animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

Johnson has been a Hollywood star since 2002. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment has become one of the biggest box office attractions in cinema. He has even ventured into the TV world with the currently-running sitcom Young Rock on NBC. Due to these acting commitments, The Rock rarely makes an appearance in wrestling.

Recently, The Brahma Bull has taken to social media to share a trailer for an upcoming animated film. DC's League of Super-Pets follows characters like Superman's pet Krypto the Superdog and Batman's dog Ace the Bat-hound and features Johnson's voice in the role of the former.

Rock hyped up the film in his latest tweet, telling the Justice League to step aside. You can check out the uncensored one here.

"Stand back JUSTICE LEAGUE… we got this! Our NEW @DCSuperPets trailer! @SevenBucksProd & @WBPictures welcome you & your families back to theaters with an EPICALLY FUN experience. The real bad***es have entered THE DC UNIVERSE!" The Rock wrote.

Don't forget to check out the new trailer below:

youtube-cover

The Rock wrote a recent episode of his NBC show

Rocky also took to Twitter to share the news that he has written the latest episode of his NBC show.

Young Rock follows Dwayne Johnson's past, telling the story of his rise to superstardom in the pro wrestling industry. In his tweet, Rocky said the episode was very special to him.

"We’re 10 minutes out from a very special episode of #YoungRock @8pm on @NBC! This episode was written by yours truly, @bfg728 & @hhgarcia41 inspired by my first @wwe match! If you LOVE the episode, I take full credit. If you hate it, I blame Brian & Hiram!"
Here we go… We’re 10 minutes out from a very special episode of #YoungRock @8pm on @NBC! This episode was written by yours truly, @bfg728 & @hhgarcia41 ✍🏽Inspired by my first @wwe match!If you LOVE the episode, I take full credit 😈If you hate it, I blame Brian & Hiram! 😂

The episode also featured actors in the likeness of Mick Foley, Triple H, and Stunning Steve Austin.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the new trailer? Did you catch the latest episode of Young Rock? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी