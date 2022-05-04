"The real bad***es have entered THE DC UNIVERSE" - The Rock shares new trailer for his upcoming movie 

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has taken to Twitter to share a new trailer for his upcoming animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

Johnson has been a Hollywood star since 2002. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment has become one of the biggest box office attractions in cinema. He has even ventured into the TV world with the currently-running sitcom Young Rock on NBC. Due to these acting commitments, The Rock rarely makes an appearance in wrestling.

Recently, The Brahma Bull has taken to social media to share a trailer for an upcoming animated film. DC's League of Super-Pets follows characters like Superman's pet Krypto the Superdog and Batman's dog Ace the Bat-hound and features Johnson's voice in the role of the former.

Rock hyped up the film in his latest tweet, telling the Justice League to step aside. You can check out the uncensored one here.

"Stand back JUSTICE LEAGUE… we got this! Our NEW @DCSuperPets trailer! @SevenBucksProd & @WBPictures welcome you & your families back to theaters with an EPICALLY FUN experience. The real bad***es have entered THE DC UNIVERSE!" The Rock wrote.

Don't forget to check out the new trailer below:

The Rock wrote a recent episode of his NBC show

Rocky also took to Twitter to share the news that he has written the latest episode of his NBC show.

Young Rock follows Dwayne Johnson's past, telling the story of his rise to superstardom in the pro wrestling industry. In his tweet, Rocky said the episode was very special to him.

"We’re 10 minutes out from a very special episode of #YoungRock @8pm on @NBC! This episode was written by yours truly, @bfg728 & @hhgarcia41 inspired by my first @wwe match! If you LOVE the episode, I take full credit. If you hate it, I blame Brian & Hiram!"

The episode also featured actors in the likeness of Mick Foley, Triple H, and Stunning Steve Austin.

What do you think of the new trailer? Did you catch the latest episode of Young Rock? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

