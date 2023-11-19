The Rock shares personal childhood story about the Von Erich family

The Rock told a personal story from his childhood, growing up in the Dallas area and wrestling the famed Von Erich family.

On a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan podcast, The Rock shared the story of how he spent some time in Dallas when his father Rocky Johnson wrestled for Fritz Von Erich's promotion. He called Kevin and Kerry Von Erich his heroes, reminiscing the times he spent with them.

Kevin's son, Marshall Von Erich, reposted a snippet of the former WWE champion's story on the podcast. Marshall was in awe that one of his heroes' heroes was his father and late uncle.

The Rock then reshared Marshall's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Your dad and uncle Kerry were my heroes as a kid - back when my dad and granddad both wrestled for your grandad, Fritz. Kev & Kerry used to throw me around the ring at the Sportatorium in Dallas. Wild wrestling history both of our families have together," Rocky wrote.

In addition to Dallas, Texas, The Great One also lived in California, Hawaii, Connecticut, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Zealand. He played football and studied at the University of Miami before becoming a WWE Superstar in 1996.

The Rock also discussed the Von Erich family's upcoming film

The Von Erich family is one of the greatest families in wrestling, but they are more well-known for the tragedies that took away five members of the family. Fritz Von Erich had six sons – Jack, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. Jack died at the age of six, while Kevin is the only one alive among the siblings.

The film The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich is scheduled for release in theaters on December 22 in the United States. It's about the Von Erich family and the tragic story of how they dealt with personal tragedies.

The Rock also called what happened to the Von Erich brothers a tragedy, but he appreciated what Kerry and Kevin did for him back then.

Should the next wrestling movie be about the Anoa'i family? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

