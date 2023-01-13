The Rock shares promise that he made to himself following WWE departure

The Rock gave up the job he loved working full-time at WWE for a very important reason.

Dwayne Johnson departed his full-time career with WWE for Hollywood in 2004, but he did so in order to spend more time with his family.

The Rock recently sat down with Tracy Smith of CBS to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Johnson revealed that when he departed WWE as a full-time performer that he made a promise that he would never do business in anything again that would take him away from his family.

The former WWE Superstar recently reflected on this promise on his Instagram account.

"I know a lot of you men out there understand me when I say, of all the roles us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life - my favorite one of all, is 'dad'. I know what it’s like to have a job you love (pro wrestler) and yet it takes you away from the thing you love most (your first born child) from years of being on the road wrestling. I made a promise that I would never do business in anything again that took me away from my family. That’s why these days I do my best to protect 'being dad' with all I got to my three daughters. Thank you @cbssundaymorning *sun emoji* & my friend @thattracysmith for the great chat. I’ll see you down the road," The Rock wrote on Instagram.

Will The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

As the days continue to tick down to WrestleMania 39, fans think that the return of The Rock is increasingly less likely.

Several reports have suggested that Dwayne Johnson would return to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, with the company's biggest show less than three months away, it looks like that might not happen.

It's of popular belief at this point that if we don't see Rock in some fashion at the Royal Rumble on January 28, he won't be wrestling at WrestleMania.

Will we see The Great One step inside the squared circle in 2023? Only time will tell.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer discusses the return of Cody Rhodes, possibly facing Roman Reigns, and what that means for The Rock. WOR: Dave Meltzer discusses the return of Cody Rhodes, possibly facing Roman Reigns, and what that means for The Rock. video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/AdZt34uwNr

What do you make of The Rock's comments? Do you think we've seen the last of him as an in-ring competitor in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : Will The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39? Yes No 0 votes