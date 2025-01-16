The Rock shares rare emotional update ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock recently returned to WWE at RAW's Netflix premiere. The Final Boss could have a role to play in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson recently shared a rare emotional update on social media in which he addressed his past issues with his father, some of which The Great One wasn't able to resolve before his father's untimely passing.

On January 15, 2020, Rocky 'The Soulman' Johnson tragically passed away. On his father's fifth death anniversary, The Rock shared a special message on Instagram.

In the video, The Final Boss admitted that he should've reconciled with his father following their fight at Christmas 2019. The multi-time WWE Champion regrets not solving the issue with his father before the latter's untimely death. The Hollywood star ended the video on a motivational note, as he urged fans to resolve any issues they may have with their fathers before it's too late.

"We got into a huge fight during Christmas, so we weren’t speaking at the time of his sudden passing. Wish I reconciled but it was too late. What I’d give to have just 5 [sic] more minutes to hug him hard, kiss his cheek, and say, “I love you, and we’re good!'" he wrote.

The People's Champion added:

"I know a lot of my guys out there have complicated relationships with your dads - just like I did - and maybe, you aren’t communicating because of unresolved stuff. Whatever the issue, I strongly recommend you reconcile it and make it whole. You don’t want to live the alternative where it’s too late, and you wake up one morning and realize you have to write your dad’s eulogy. I don’t want that for you; so go take care of that relationship while you still have your dad around. Give him a call; start with that.''

Check out The Rock's post below:

The Rock has already made two appearances for WWE in 2025

Last year, The Rock joined the board of directors of WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. As a result, he became a key figure heading into WrestleMania XL. Following fans' backlash after The Great One seemingly tried to take Cody Rhodes' spot against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, he turned heel and feuded with The American Nightmare, pinning the 39-year-old in a tag team match on Night One in Philadelphia.

However, 2025 seems to be a bit different for The Final Boss. The megastar returned to WWE's live programming on RAW's Netflix debut and gave Cody Rhodes his flowers for his incredible work as Undisputed WWE Champion and also put the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck after the Tribal Combat Match.

The following day, he appeared on WWE NXT and shared the screen with his daughter Ava before cutting a promo in the ring.

It'll be interesting to see what The Final Boss does next.

