The Rock shares teaser of upcoming movie; reveals star-studded cast

The Rock is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer. Since leaving WWE in 2004, Dwayne Johnson has gone on to achieve great things as both a businessman and an actor.

The former eight-time WWE Champion has starred in several blockbuster movies and is known for his role in many action and comedy flicks.

Now, The Rock has announced that he will lend his voice to Krypto the Superdog for the 2022 animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets. Johnson shared a teaser trailer for the film via Instagram, which featured a short animation of Krypto the Superdog.

The caption of the post revealed several top stars who will lend their voices for the animated superhero movie. The cast includes Rock's long-time friend Kevin Hart, as well as renowned actors such as Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

The cast also includes the likes of SNL's Kate McKinnon and Vanessa Bayer, as well as actress Natasha Lyonne and actor Diego Luna.

The roles for many of the stars are yet to be confirmed, but it has been revealed that Kevin Hart will voice Ace the Bathound.

Vince McMahon knew that The Rock would become one of the biggest stars in wrestling history

The Rock's rise from WWE superstar to world-renowned celebrity is certainly inspirational. However, he wasn't always backed to achieve greatness. That being said, there was one person who knew that Johnson would make it and that is none other than Vince McMahon.

The Godfather recently appeared on an episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin, where he revealed McMahon's initial thoughts on The Rock. It was here that he shared Vince's prediction for Dwayne Johnson way back in 1997, where the WWE Chairman said The Rock would be the biggest thing wrestling ever saw.

There can be no denying that The Rock is the perfect example for what many young WWE Superstars hope to become.

Edited by Amar Anand