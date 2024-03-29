The Rock shares unseen footage of his beatdown of Cody Rhodes, says "F**k that" to WWE team

In the aftermath of his brutal beatdown on WWE RAW, The Rock took to social media to share unseen footage of the incident.

The Final Boss made a huge statement on Monday, closing out the show by attacking The American Nightmare and repeatedly hitting him against his tour bus. This left the latter in a pool of blood, as the show went off the air.

However, The Rock wasn't done with his beatdown. In a video posted on his social media, the Bloodline member was seen attacking Rhodes with the "Mama Rhodes" weight belt. He also verbally abused the WWE camera crew after the cameras stopped rolling.

On Instagram, The Rock also sent out a message stating that he would do things his way.

"I hate constraints and bullshit rules - and just because some @wwe producer says, “clear” (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job. It f**king pissed me off. I can’t shut my emotions off just because a script says we’re done. But this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments - telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get cancelled. They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way, or no way. F**k that. I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it. My choice. Our choice. - Final Boss" wrote The Rock

Check out The Rock's Instagram post here.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on next week's WWE RAW

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to appear on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. This will be Reigns' first appearance on the red brand in quite some time.

The Rock, however, made an unannounced appearance on this week's RAW in Chicago. He confronted Cody Rhodes during the opening segment of the show. This wasn't the first time The Rock and Rhodes came face-to-face on WWE television, as The American Nightmare previously slapped the Bloodline member during their confrontation on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes plans on getting revenge on The Rock and The Bloodline, especially after The Final Boss' actions on RAW.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think The Rock will get the upperhand once again on next week's RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion