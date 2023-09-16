The Rock showed up on WWE SmackDown to watch female star wrestle, according to herself

A top female star claimed that The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown to watch her wrestle. The star in question is none other than Damage CTRL leader Bayley.

Bayley and her faction have been on top ever since IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Championship from Bianca Belair after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase several weeks ago. Meanwhile, Asuka, from whom Belair won the title, returned last week to attack Damage CTRL and throw down the gauntlet for SKY. Their match is set to take place at SmackDown. However, tonight on SmackDown, Bayley is set to battle Asuka.

Meanwhile, The Rock returned to kick off SmackDown. He had an entertaining segment and even attacked Austin Theory.

Following The Great One's return, Bayley took to social media to claim that The Great One returned to SmackDown just to watch her wrestle Asuka.

"Even @TheRock came to watch my layeth the Smacketh Down on Asuka!!!!!"

Asuka won't be an easy opponent for The Role Model, and it will be interesting to watch if she will be able to regain some of her lost momentum tonight on SmackDown.

Who do you think will win tonight on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

