The Rock shows off injury during the WrestleMania XL Saturday post-show Press Conference

The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns competed in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The four men entertained the crowd in attendance and left everything they had in the ring. The Great One did not leave the match unscathed as he showed off a scar from the battle during the Post-Show Press Conference.

The People's Champion managed to pick up the win for his team in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. He pinned The American Nightmare after hitting him with a Rock Bottom followed by The People's Elbow. The Bloodline's victory means that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Rhodes will now be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

During the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows, The Rock was on the receiving end of quite a beatdown. He battled with Seth Rollins across the stadium and was put through a table by Cody Rhodes. At the Post-Show Press Conference, The Brahma Bull showed off a scar on his right elbow that he got during the match.

The Rock at the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference.

The Great One answered several questions related to his recent run in WWE. He also gave hints to the WWE Universe regarding the "Bloodline Rules" match on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

