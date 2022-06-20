The Rock has special surprise for current WWE Superstar

The Rock continues to do great things for his family and friends, the latest being WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka.

Tamina has been part of the WWE roster for the last 12 years. Throughout her time with the promotion, she has continued to work hard to improve her craft in the ring. The veteran has enjoyed an impressive career while raising two kids as a single parent.

Her cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson thought she should be celebrated, and he went out of his way to give her the surprise of a lifetime. Johnson gifted the RAW Superstar with a brand new car. You can check out the video embedded below. The Rock posted the following message along with the video on his Instagram page.

"Man this was just awesome - you can feel the mana!! Enjoy your new ride @saronasnukawwe *cloud of smoke emoji* My cousin, Sarona is the real deal example of humility, hard work, breaking the cycle and overcoming the odds. Life as a pro wrestler is very hard. It can be very rewarding, but it can also tax your soul.

"Life as a female pro wrestler and being a single mom, trying your best to raise two daughters while being on the road, all year around - FOR YEARS… That life is very, very hard. I salute you cuz (and all the women wrestlers living the grind). And that’s why you’ll alway see and hear me say, how proud we are of her. And I’m also so proud of my little Tornado, Jazzy who flies in with the @Teremana at the perfect time baby!!! *three crying laughing emojis* *two hands clapping emojis* *shotglass emoji* We love you cuz and always got your back *heart emoji*," The Rock posted on Instagram.

The car comes after the reveal that The Rock bought Tamina a house

The new car came only a day after it was revealed that Johnson had bought Tamina a new house.

You can also check out a video of this heart-touching moment between these WWE Superstars in the embedded Instagram post below.

These latest gifts and acts of kindness are just the latest additions to the long list of things The Rock has done for his friends and family over the years since he made it big. Johnson is the epitome of someone who has achieved his dreams and continues to take care of everyone who has supported him along the way.

