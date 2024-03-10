The Rock squaring off against major WWE Superstar in a huge one-on-one match after WrestleMania is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes The Rock could square off against Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match after WrestleMania XL.

A few weeks ago, The Brahma Bull turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. He later officially joined The Bloodline. The wrestling legend and his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, are now feuding with The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They are scheduled to square off in a massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Last Friday, the four superstars had a confrontation on WWE SmackDown. It ended with Rhodes slapping The Rock after the latter made an insulting comment about the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. During the segment, The Brahma Bull reminded The American Nightmare that he was a TKO board member, meaning he was his boss.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry recalled Stone Cold Steve Austin going against the authority figure, represented by Vince McMahon, in one of the most historic and acclaimed storylines in the company's history. He claimed Rhodes is now recreating the same with The Rock. The Hall of Famer stated that a one-on-one match between The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull could happen after WrestleMania XL.

"I feel like right now, Cody is recreating that Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon rivalry. And now, maybe The Rock is gonna hang around. And maybe we're gonna have Rock and Cody after 'Mania. And how good would that be, to have The Rock not go away and he and Cody go six months having just a great story after 'Mania?" [11:15 - 11:48]

Cody Rhodes will never have another shot at Roman Reigns' title if he fails to win it at WWE WrestleMania XL

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old earned another shot at the title after winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. However, The Rock made a stunning announcement last Friday on SmackDown, stating that Rhodes will never receive another shot at Reigns' championship if he fails to finish his story at WrestleMania XL.

The tag team fight on Night One will significantly impact Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night Two. If The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins win, The Bloodline would be prohibited from interfering to help Reigns on Night Two. However, if The Rock and The Tribal Chief win, the championship match will be fought under Bloodline rules.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Cody Rhodes go one-on-one with The Great One? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion