The Rock squashes seven-year beef with WWE Superstar

The Rock has squashed his beef with a major WWE name by sending him a heartfelt message. The Brahma Bull is now on speaking terms again with the controversial Logan Paul.

Back in 2017, Logan Paul filmed a deceased person's body in the infamous Aokigahara forest in Japan. This led to massive controversy and he eventually had to publicly apologize for his actions.

WWE legend The Rock was disgusted by Logan Paul's actions and cut all ties with him immediately after. It looks like the two men have now squashed their beef, as The Great One recently sent a video message to Paul.

"Yo, my brother, I know I look super cool right now. Uh... Bjorn, say hello to Logan Paul. Yo, brother, I know you're doing Benny Safdie today. Uh... I'm so happy, man, that you're going to meet him. That is my guy. That's my brother and and he changed my life, and I just want you to know that. And you guys are going to have an amazing talk. I told Benny how much man I just loved you and you guys are going to have a great talk."

The Rock's message to Logal Paul after the Japan incident

The former WWE Champion didn't want anything to do with Logan Paul following the controversial Aokigahara forest incident. In a chat with fellow YouTuber True Geordie, Paul revealed what exactly happened with him and Dwayne Johnson after the controversial incident:

"[I was] extremely low mentally, and I got a call from my publicist who also repped Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and she's like, 'Hey Dwayne's asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him and maybe in the future the relationship can be reconciled but for now he basically wants nothing to do with you,' which I also understood." [H/T Sport Bible]

FADE @FadeAwayMedia Logan Paul and The Rock have settled their differences and back on speaking terms again. Dwayne cut off all ties with Logan after the Japan incident occurred.

Logan Paul must be on cloud nine after receiving a message from Johnson. He was visibly sad when the veteran ended their friendship years ago. WWE fans would love to see the duo share a segment or two somewhere down the line.

