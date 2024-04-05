The Rock subtly took a shot at Roman Reigns; potential tension ahead of WrestleMania 40

The Rock is ready for his first WWE match in eight years and it will be with Roman Reigns as his tag team partner. However, all might not be well ahead of WrestleMania with fans spotting a moment where The Brahma Bull subtly took a shot at Reigns.

The Brahma Bull and Reigns were on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where they spoke about WrestleMania 40. The two appeared together on the show and spoke about the history of the Anoa'i Family as well.

During one of his comments, where The Rock was speaking about himself and the undisputed world champion, he subtly appeared to take a shot at Roman Reigns. Since coming back to WWE, the star has had to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief, something that he hesitated before doing. However, he has also taken on the moniker of the "Final Boss."

Speaking about The Tribal Chief he puts his hand at one level, and then immediately raises his hand to a level above that when mentioning The Final Boss. The message appeared to be clear that he was a level above Reigns. The moment can be seen at the 27-second mark of the video below:

Expand Tweet

If Reigns catches a hint of this there will be more than a little tension heading into WrestleMania, with it already being seen that the Tribal Chief has been less than happy with some of the spotlight that The Rock has gotten since returning to the company.

The Rock and Roman Reigns may be friendly now but they were supposed to face each other at WrestleMania

While the two Anoa'i Family members have now allied and are working together, originally the two were going to go head-to-head at WrestleMania.

While Cody Rhodes made sure that was not happening, everything was not always peaceful between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

While there have been hints at a potential betrayal before, it remains to be seen how things play out at WrestleMania.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE