The Rock suddenly sends Cody Rhodes a gift; deal potentially done

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:56 GMT
The Rock knows what he
The Rock knows what he's doing (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Rock wants Cody Rhodes' soul, and he's ready to do anything to get it. Before Rhodes answers his offer on Elimination Chamber tomorrow, The Brahma Bull has sent the star a gift.

The Final Boss knows what he wants, and Cody Rhodes is set to answer his question at Elimination Chamber. Before he can do that, The Rock is already making it clear that he wants him to give him his soul. He wanted Rhodes to become his champion and sell out in return for help from him.

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was given a taste of what he could expect going forward if he agreed to the offer from the Final Boss. When he arrived at the show, two men in suits guided him to a separate locker room. When he reached, he found a sushi buffet and a giant wine rack where the star could choose anything he wanted.

Clearly, The Final Boss is not above bribing Cody Rhodes to show him what he would get if he agreed to his offer. Whether he accepts or not remains to be seen.

Edited by Angana Roy
