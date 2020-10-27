Even though Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson does not step inside a WWE ring these days, he is still in top shape and often shares his workout pictures on his social media platforms. However, The Brahma Bull suffered an unfortunate injury during one of his recent gym sessions.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to post a video where he revealed that he got a cut on his face open while working out in his personal Iron Paradise gym.

The Rock explained that he sustained the injury while doing a drop set with 50-pound chains. The Great One also added that he kept on training and stitched up the wound later.

We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes - it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense.

Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵

Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house.

And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾

Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.

Due to our site being family-friendly, we can't embed the video of the grotesque injury that The Rock sustained. However, if you do wish to see it, you can click here.

The Rock in WWE

The Rock has achieved almost everything that there is to achieve during his brief stint with WWE before he left the company to pursue a full-time career as an actor in Hollywood. The 10-time WWE World Champion who is an A-list celebrity and one of the highest-grossing actors of all time is currently busy shooting for the upcoming DC Universe film Black Adam where he plays the titular character.