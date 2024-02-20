The Rock to surprisingly appear at WWE Elimination Chamber to make major announcement for WrestleMania, believes veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes The Rock will make a surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber next Saturday.

The Brahma Bull recently turned heel and joined forces with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Last Friday, The Tribal Chief announced that The Rock has officially joined The Bloodline. Meanwhile, the two cousins are feuding with 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Reports suggested the company might book a massive tag team match involving the four top stars at WrestleMania 40, especially after Rhodes and Rollins were seen standing face-to-face with The Rock and Reigns in the official WrestleMania trailer.

While The American Nightmare and The Visionary are scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber in Australia, neither The Rock nor Reigns were advertised for the premium live event. However, Eric Bischoff claimed on the 83 Weeks podcast that The Brahma Bull could surprisingly appear during the same segment to announce the rumored tag team match.

"[I mean, this is where The Rock's gonna be. Here. And we're gonna announce the tag match for night one, right?] Seems that way, doesn't it?" Bischoff said.

Will The Rock betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The two battled at last year's Show of Shows. However, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline.

Last Friday, The Rock cut a promo after officially being announced as the newest member of The Bloodline. He vowed to do "everything in his power" to ensure Rhodes walks out of WrestleMania 40 a loser. However, fans found what they believed were signs that The Brahma Bull might betray his cousin at the Show of Shows.

While The Great One made his promise on SmackDown, fans noticed he pointed at Reigns. He also seemingly made an "L" with his hand instead of The Bloodline sign at the end of the promo. It would be interesting to see if these speculations will come true at WrestleMania.

