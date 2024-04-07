The Rock threatens to fire WWE personnel at WrestleMania XL before attacking him 

During the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL, The Rock told a referee that he would fire him if he kept doing a specific thing. He attacked the official later on in the match.

The Great One made his in-ring return at The Grandest Stage of Them All Night One, where he teamed up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

During the bout, The Rock and Seth Rollins began brawling at ringside. The referee was counting to ten, but The Final Boss forced him to stop counting or else he would be fired.

The referee had no choice but to oblige, and the four men continued brawling all over the stadium. Later on in the match, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins hit Roman Reigns with stereo superkicks. The Visionary hit The Head of the Table with a stomp and The American Nightmare followed it up with the Crossroads.

He went for the cover but The Final Boss pulled the referee out of the ring and dropped him on the floor. The Bloodline won the match in the end.

