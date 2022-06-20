Watch: The Rock unveils his canon room in Beverly Hills 

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock, recently inaugurated the Dwayne Johnson Canon Room at the Mastro's restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

The Brahma Bull is one of the most successful movie stars in the world. He is also one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history, having lit up the squared circle during the Attitude Era and beyond. The 50-year-old has a whopping 308 million followers on Instagram. He is quite active on social media, engaging with his audience as he keeps them updated about what he's up to.

He recently took to Instagram to announce the opening of his canon room at Mastro's restaurant. He posted a video where he is seen cutting the ribbon. He was also gifted a beautiful memorabilia by the restaurant. In the caption, he stated that the room has seen some of the biggest deals of his career and also the launch of big entrepreneurial/industrial ideas.

He also urged his fans to book a seat there if they ever visit the restaurant. The Brahma Bull went on to thank his business partners for the gesture.

The Rock gifts a brand new home to Tamina

The People's Champ recently gifted his cousin Tamina a brand new home.

He took to Instagram to post a video of how he introduced the RAW Superstar to her new home. The Rock walked her through the main door with her eyes covered. When Tamina opened her eyes and saw the house, she got extremely emotional.

He also wrote a heartfelt caption for his post. The legend detailed the relationship between him and Tamina growing up together. He also hailed the struggles she has been through.

The People's Champ, who indeed has a heart of gold, is loved by the wrestling universe for these kinds of gestures.

