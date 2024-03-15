The Rock unveils new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown; teases potential betrayal

The Rock has released another lengthy promo ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and it seems that the former World Champion could have now unveiled a new nickname.

The People's Champion noted in the opening of the video that he was now "The Final Boss, The Rock". This is the first time he has referred to himself by this bold nickname in a promo and could be the way he feels he fits into WWE.

"The Final Boss" is someone in a video game who is the end obstacle that a character has to overcome to complete the game. The Rock is one of the biggest stars that WWE has ever created and he could be seen as The Final Boss but it depends on who he is referring to.

Cody Rhodes will have to overcome the returning star at WrestleMania in less than a month if he wants to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but does that make him the final obstacle in this story?

It could be argued that after Roman Reigns has overcome Cody Rhodes, The People's Champion could unveil himself as his Final Boss. Since Reigns has defeated every man who has stood in his way, The Great One would be the final man for him to face to prove that he is the real Head of the Table.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns could be the next story after WWE WrestleMania XL

The Rock and Roman Reigns may both be members of The Bloodline at the moment, but fans have picked up on several teases that The People's Champion could be looking to turn on his family member.

Rock has acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief, but that doesn't mean that he can't step up to be his next challenger if Rhodes fails. The former World Champion could be considered the biggest challenge that Roman Reigns has ever faced and the final obstacle towards The Tribal Chief being seen as the real Head of the Table.

