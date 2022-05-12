"Wrestlers hated it" - The Rock on Vince McMahon accepting proposal that he made

The Rock shared an interesting tidbit from his early years in WWE, revealing that he suggested Vince McMahon hire Brian Gewirtz as a writer.

Gewirtz recently revealed the cover of his upcoming book, “There’s Just One Problem….,” based on his stint as WWE's head writer. He revealed the cover on his official Twitter handle, and the tweet received a response from none other than The Brahma Bull.

He had massive praise for Gewirtz and stated that he suggested Vince McMahon hire him as a writer, back during the Attitude Era. The Rock added that the WWE Chairman agreed to his proposal, but the wrestlers hated the decision.

"I first worked with Brian in ‘99 and suggested to @VinceMcMahon we hire Brian as @WWE’s first ever writer. Boss (Vince) agreed. Wrestlers hated it. I loved it. He became WWE’s head writer for years. Today he’s VP of @SevenBucksProd, And releasing this BOOK you should read!"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Boss (Vince) agreed.

Wrestlers hated it.

I loved it.

He became WWE’s head writer for years

Today he’s VP of

And releasing this BOOK you should read! 🏾 twitter.com/bfg728/status/… Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 @twelvebooks Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE . Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! bit.ly/TheresJustOneP… Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! bit.ly/TheresJustOneP… @twelvebooks https://t.co/I6pQaFWQqA I first worked with Brian in ‘99 and suggested to @VinceMcMahon we hire Brian as @WWE ’s first ever writer.Boss (Vince) agreed.Wrestlers hated it.I loved it.He became WWE’s head writer for yearsToday he’s VP of @SevenBucksProd And releasing this BOOK you should read! I first worked with Brian in ‘99 and suggested to @VinceMcMahon we hire Brian as @WWE’s first ever writer. Boss (Vince) agreed.Wrestlers hated it.I loved it.He became WWE’s head writer for years 🔥😁Today he’s VP of @SevenBucksProd And releasing this BOOK you should read!👍🏾 twitter.com/bfg728/status/…

The Rock seemingly had major pull, back in 1999

The fact that Vince McMahon agreed to hire a writer based on The Brahma Bull's recommendation certainly speaks volumes about his status in WWE, back then.

The Rock had a rough start in WWE. A heel turn turned things around pretty quickly for him, and he became one of the most popular heels in the industry in no time.

By the time 1999 arrived, he had become a top name in the business, alongside the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hollywood Hulk Hogan. He headlined his first-ever WrestleMania that year, and lost his WWE title to Austin in the main event. Judging by his tweet, it seems like he has major respect for Brian Gewirtz and his work.

As for Gewirtz, he has kept himself updated about the world of pro-wrestling following his release. He occasionally shares interesting stuff from his time with WWE, on his social media handles. Interestingly, Gewirtz is a writer on NBC's Young Rock, a TV show based on the WWE veteran's legendary career.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das