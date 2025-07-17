The Rock vs Roman Reigns may never happen in WWE; Triple H urged to treat it right by 34-year-old star

One of the biggest dream matches left in WWE is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, which has been rumored to be happening over the past few years. A 34-year-old major star urged Triple H to handle the possible feud between the real-life Bloodline members with utter care.

Ad

Rock vs. Roman was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 40 before WWE fans hijacked it to let Cody Rhodes finish his story. With The Final Boss and the OTC being busy with projects away from wrestling, it might be harder to do now.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper Ice Cube and a big wrestling fan, shared his thoughts on the dream match on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The Den of Thieves actor doesn't want it to be thrown quickly for the sake of it. He would like WWE to put an effort into building it properly rather than insulting the intelligence of their fans.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know if we get it now, and it's always going to be there, but it's so important that they put it in at the at the right spot and then get the proper buildup. Because fans nowadays, they can feel when it’s just thrown together, it just doesn't have the build-up that it needs. So yeah, they have to treat that right," Jackson said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

The Rock hasn't returned to WWE television since orchestrating John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, made his thunderous return last Monday on RAW, taking out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. wants Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Stone Cold in his podcast

In addition to being an actor, O'Shea Jackson Jr. also became a podcaster last year when he launched the No-Contest podcast via Rich Eisen's network of shows. Jackson told Chris Van Vliet that he would want Roman Reigns back on his show for a longer conversation, as well as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

"I really want a longer talk with Roman, because at the Rumble we had like six minutes with him. So to have a real sit-down 45 to an hour with Roman, that would probably be the white whale. But of course, Dwayne, too. Dwayne or Austin? That would be fun, just to get stories from there," Jackson said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

The latest guest on the No-Contest podcast was WWE Hall of Famer, The Godfather.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE