The Rock wants to see record-breaking champion on WWE's main roster

The Rock has been in and out of WWE for a while and has interacted with several new and old faces. Meanwhile, the current NXT Champion Oba Femi revealed that The Final Boss wants to see him on the main roster.

Oba Femi is a special talent, as he's on the list of record-breaking champions in the company's history. Last year, he became the longest-reigning North American Champion and won the Iron Survivor challenge in December. The Ruler has also crossed paths with The Final Boss on more than one occasion.

In an interview with Uncrowned, Femi recalled his backstage interaction with The Rock when The Final Boss appeared on the developmental brand. During this conversation, Femi revealed what Johnson said to him about his performance. He further stated that Rock wants to see him on WWE's main roster:

“He said, ‘Good job, great match. Can't wait to see you on the main roster,’” Femi recalls. [H/T : Uncrowned]

Given Femi's status as a rising star in the industry and the interactions with The Final Boss, it's safe to say The Ruler's statement is true.

Oba Femi did call out The Rock following WWE NXT: New Year's Evil

Earlier this month, Oba Femi went after Trick Williams and the NXT Championship on the developmental brand. Regardless of Eddy Thorpe's mind games, The Ruler left the match with the most prized title on the black and silver brand and started a new era.

In an interview on Busted Open, Oba Femi was asked about The Rock and his appearance following The Rule's win over Trick Williams. At the time, Femi wasn't aware that The Final Boss took some television time, and he warned The People's Champion to not repeat it:

“At the moment the time was being stolen from me, I wasn’t even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, ‘Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?’ I’ll let it slide this time. But the next time Uncle Dwayne comes in and steals time from me, there’s going to be problems," Femi said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Femi recently defended his title against Eddy Thorpe and has unfinished business with Trick Willaims on WWE NXT.

