The Rock will destroy Cody Rhodes on the mic; only John Cena could handle him, claims WWE veteran

A WWE veteran believes that Cody Rhodes won't be able to take on The Rock when it comes to a war of words.

The Rock is quite possibly the greatest talker in the history of the business. His impeccable mic skills helped him land a bunch of roles in Hollywood more than two decades ago, and the rest is history. Today, The Brahma Bull is one of the most successful actors in the world.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hinted that Cody Rhodes cannot cope with The Rock on the microphone and will get destroyed by The Great One.

"The way Cody defeats The Rock, if The Rock becomes entirely too entertaining. And it's coming over the top of Cody. The last thing Cody should do is to try to match The Rock on the mic. It's not happening. Rocky will absolutely destroy Cody on the mic. That's not because Cody's not good on the mic, it's just that it's The Rock and he's superior," Bully Ray said. [0:00 - 0:22]

Bully Ray further said that only John Cena managed to take on The Rock in a war of words. He added that CM Punk also did a fine job of standing toe-to-toe with The Brahma Bull in a promo war.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has a big hurdle ahead of him

Shortly after Roman Reigns announced that The Rock had joined The Bloodline, The Brahma Bull made a bold statement. He made it clear that he would do everything in his power to make sure Cody Rhodes leaves WrestleMania XL a loser.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row earlier this year. He wants nothing but to defeat Reigns for the top prize at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cody will have a tough time doing so, though, with The Rock backing The Tribal Chief.

