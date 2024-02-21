The Rock will get a "Hollywood ending" at WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

According to WWE veteran Hugo Savinovich, The Rock will be the one to unveil a massive twist at WrestleMania.

Things have been quite tense since The Rock's return on SmackDown regarding the Bloodline and Cody Rhodes. While the latter seemed to be on good terms with The Great One initially, it now appears that Rock has decided to aid Roman and turn heel.

Despite all the new developments, former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich believes a match between Rock and Reigns is inevitable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran explained how the Rock could turn on Roman to set up a WWE dream match down the line.

"I think where the angle can happen is the second night for the title of Cody almost completing that and The Usos or whatever trying to stop it, looking like that's gonna happen with The Rock giving his cousin the victory... But for him to turn on Roman and have this Hollywood ending with Cody, and then you still have that dream match of the Bloodline. Who's the Head of the Table? You know, having The Rock and Roman... Whatever you do with Dwayne, you have got to remember that, in reality, (The Rock) is the law. He is one of the directors at TKO. [19:05 onwards]

Only time will tell if Hugo Savinovich's prediction will come true.

