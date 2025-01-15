The Rock will not be at WrestleMania 41, speculates WWE analyst

Since his return to WWE, The Rock has left fans confused. Last week, The Final Boss made a surprise appearance to kick off the red brand's debut on Netflix and was rumored to tease an opponent for WrestleMania 41. However, his confusing promo and recent updates have left analyst Sam Roberts assuming that he won't appear at WrestleMania 41.

During his return, The Rock promoted RAW's future on Netflix and acknowledged Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for their massive work over the past few months. Following his appearance, the Brahma Bull also shared clips of his interaction with The American Nightmare in the parking lot, which was featured in his Instagram Live.

During a recent edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed The Final Boss' future ahead of the Road to WrestleMania and his potential opponent. The analyst felt that The Brahma Bull was set to miss WrestleMania 41.

“My speculation is now that we're not going to see The Rock at all, but it's all wild speculation at this point,” stated Sam Roberts. [1:09:41 onwards]

The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes is reportedly not happening

Following his confusing yet exciting promo on RAW, an update on The Final Boss' rumored match against Cody Rhodes has surfaced on the internet.

According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, the "originally planned" match between The People's Champion and The American Nightmare will not happen at WrestleMania 41.

While this doesn't rule out the legend's appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it increases the possibility of The Final Boss missing the show. Fans must wait and see what The Brahma Bull has planned for The Showcase of The Immortals.

