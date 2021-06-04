The Rock sends an encouraging message to recently released WWE Superstar

Yesterday WWE announced the release of several wrestlers which came as a shock to many including some of the wrestlers themselves. It was an unexpected move from WWE and there is still information emerging regarding those releases.

Ruby Riott was among the wrestlers who were released yesterday. Earlier today, Ruby Riott broke silence regarding her release via a post on Instagram signing off by saying that it wasn't over yet:

""Well... here it goes. I’ve never been good at this sort of stuff. Yesterday in a matter of minutes, my life changed very drastically. But after some tears, some panic and a full box of Oreos, I was able look back at how lucky I’ve been to accomplish what have. I never thought I’d make it to WWE. I’ve been honored to be apart of a Squad of the most incredible women I’ve ever met, I’ve gotten to see the world, share locker rooms with some of the most talented women I know, some of which I’ve made lifelong friendships with. I’ve gotten to meet fans that were just like me, introverted kids, who never quite felt like they fit in. And between the locker room and those fans, I felt like I belonged and I’m so grateful for that feeling. With that, I am overwhelmed by the amount of calls/texts/tweets and support that I have received from former coworkers, friends, family and fans. Thank you so much for the kind words. You’ll never know how much it helped. As for what’s next....in the beginning “Heidi Lovelace” was given to me, at the end “Ruby Riott” was taken away. So I don’t know what I’ll be called or where I’ll end up. But please know this is far from over. Thank you,"

Just moments ago, The Rock responded with some words of encouragement for Ruby by commenting on her Instagram post:

"You will resurface. Stronger, wiser & better. (Thank you for the awesome birthday vid)"

Other WWE Superstars have also shared uplifting messages for Ruby following her release

Ruby Riott's WWE release was one that was the very upsetting for the roster. Multiple stars have took to social media to show their support for Ruby Riott including former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Ruby's partner in WWE, Liv Morgan.

Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother’s Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 2, 2021

Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2021

Alexa Bliss also commented on Ruby's Instagram post, saying that she will miss seeing her in the locker room.

What do you think of this entire situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Greg Bush