Big NFL star wants to face off against The Rock in WWE

Four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski has spoken of his desire to either compete in a match against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or work together as a tag team in WWE.

Gronkowski is one of many sports stars who have effortlessly transitioned from their game to WWE in recent years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player got physically involved at WrestleMania 33 and captured the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the NFL star stated how he would love to get in the ring with The Brahma Bull at some point in the future.

“It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back, and face The Rock, or have him as my tag team partner.” H/T TMZ Sports

As two of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, seeing both The Great One and Gronk together in a WWE ring would be an unforgettable moment for all involved.

The Rock is attempting to reestablish a previous business venture of Vince McMahon's

An area of entertainment that Vince McMahon has tried to conquer besides wrestling is American Football.

McMahon attempted to relaunch the XFL in 2020, with the first season having to be canceled due to the emergence of the pandemic. Since then, the league has been in a state of limbo. However, along with business partner Dany Garcia, The Rock recently purchased the XFL for $15 million to start a new XFL season in 2023.

Speaking to Mike Greenburg on ESPN, The Great One stated how as a former college footballer himself, he would have jumped at the chance to join the XFL had the league existed at the time.

“I would have loved to have played for the XFL if the XFL was around when I was coming out of college,” Rock added: "At the end of the day, I got involved with the XFL and became an XFL owner with Dany to help players’ dreams come true." H/T ESPN

As a personality who is well known for his desire to succeed in everything he puts his mind to, fans of The Great One can expect the XFL to be presented in the most professional way possible.

