"Nate Diaz is just the dopest" - The Rock, female WWE Superstar, and fans react to epic UFC 279 pay-per-view

UFC 279 featured an incredible main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson, with the former securing an emphatic submission win in the fourth round.

This was Diaz's last fight on his current UFC contract, as he is set to depart the organization, at least for the time being. In his post-fight octagon interview, the 37-year-old hinted that might transition to boxing.

Taking to Twitter, WWE star Zelina Vega and veteran The Rock reacted to the UFC 279 pay-per-view. The former Women's Tag Team Champion praised the younger Diaz brother by labeling him as the "dopest".

Whereas, The Rock mostly reacted to the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. The Swedish fighter submitted his opponent inside the first round.

Check out the reactions from the WWE Superstars and fans:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @Trailblaze2top.

What a crazy week in @UFC.

Man I’m pumped to watch this!!

Get it boys Just landed and juuuust in time to catch @KChimaev What a crazy week in @UFC.Man I’m pumped to watch this!!Get it boys #UFC279 🥃🥃 Just landed and juuuust in time to catch @KChimaev @Trailblaze2top. What a crazy week in @UFC. Man I’m pumped to watch this!!Get it boys #UFC279 🥃🥃

Devin 99 @__Devin99__ I know The Rock sick watching Nate Diaz win I know The Rock sick watching Nate Diaz win 💀

Alan @BigAL_NYC 🏽 🏽 @ZelinaVegaWWE He’s the realist MFer without a doubt @ZelinaVegaWWE He’s the realist MFer without a doubt 👏🏽👏🏽

The Rock also tweeted out writing, 'Holy sh*t', which was presumably his reaction to the co-main event fight.

Check out the same tweet at this link.

What happened recently between Nate Diaz and The Rock leading up to UFC 279?

Nate Diaz and The Rock have quite an interesting bit of history with each other. During Diaz's UFC 244 fight against Jorge Masvidal, The Great One put the custom BMF Championship around the winner's waist

Shortly after Masvidal won the BMF title via a doctor's stoppage back in 2019, Diaz told the media that it should've been Mike Tyson in place of The Rock.

Leading up to UFC 279, during an interview with ESPN, Diaz went off on The Rock's new shoe line, currently in sponsorship with Dana White's promotion.

“These shoes fu**ing suck. Look at these shoes, they made me put this sh*t on. Fu*k these shoes!” said Diaz in the closing stages of his interview.

Diaz's comments eventually didn't make it to the official interview that was later uploaded, however, the Stockton-based fighter posted the same clip via his official Snapchat handle.

Do you think Nate Diaz could possibly make a cameo in WWE now that he's done with the UFC? Sound off in the comments!

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil