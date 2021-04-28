"The Roman Reigns of the women's locker room" - WWE RAW Superstar praised by Tamina

WWE SmackDown Superstar Tamina believes Charlotte Flair is the female version of Roman Reigns in WWE.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since August 2020. The five-time WrestleMania main-eventer recently retained the title against Daniel Bryan and Edge on the second night of WrestleMania 37.

Tamina, who is related to Reigns, told Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling that Flair is WWE’s female equivalent of The Tribal Chief.

“If you wanna go for the Polynesian side of it I have to say that I am the ‘Roman Reigns’ because it is not Nia [Jax], for sure, definitely not Nia,” Tamina said. “If you wanna talk outside of the Polynesian culture, the ‘Roman Reigns’ of the women’s locker room both Raw and SmackDown... maybe Charlotte. I would say probably Charlotte at this point. She came back and she definitely got something on her head; she is coming back for something and definitely wants to prove who she is. She came out and put everybody on the spot and she addressed all the locker room, so I would have to say maybe Charlotte right now.”

Watch the video above to hear Tamina compare Charlotte Flair to Roman Reigns. She also discussed the return of her Superfly Splash maneuver at WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair’s WWE accomplishments compared to Roman Reigns'

Charlotte Flair main-evented WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

While Roman Reigns has won almost every men’s title in WWE, Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female WWE Superstars in history.

Flair is a four-time RAW Women’s Champion, five-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, two-time NXT Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion. In 2020, she won the Royal Rumble and the Women’s Tag Team Championship (w/Asuka).

On the latest episode of RAW, Flair was reinstated by authority figure Sonya Deville after receiving a storyline suspension last week. She also picked up a victory over Mandy Rose.