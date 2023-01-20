"The Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling" - WWE legend makes bold claim about former RAW Women's Champion

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in WWE and wrestling in general. Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently made a bold claim as he called Asuka the female version of the Tribal Chief.

Asuka has enjoyed a stunning career in WWE so far. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, a 2-time RAW Women's Champion, a 1-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Money in the Bank winner and was the 2018 Royal Rumble winner.

Speaking on Oh You Didn’t Know?, Road Dogg commented on Asuka's ability inside the ring and on the mic, calling her the Roman Reigns of women's wrestling.

“I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills. I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion. I know the big argument is, well, she can’t cut a promo domestically. I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society."

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductee stated that it is totally fine if Asuka cuts promos in her native language.

"I think it’s totally okay if she spoke in her native tongue and we subtitled it. I think it would be totally fine how we do it now where she just goes off and you don’t know what she’s saying but you know she’s saying something that ain’t nice to you. You know what I mean? I think her work and her grasp mentally of just putting together a match and keeping her character strong in the match yet being selfless and selling for everybody, is probably the best female wrestler in the world." (h/t: BodySlam)

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Head of the Table suffered a rare loss on the December 30, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and John Cena defeated The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match on the night.

In continuation of his feud against The Prizefighter, the Universal Champion will defend his titles against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event. It will be their third-ever meeting at the Royal Rumble, with both men holding one win each over the other.

