The Shield 2.0 bring out the Shield Bomb 2.0; take out current WWE champion

A new mysterious faction appeared tonight and attacked a current WWE champion. This group resembles The Shield, but its official name is unknown as of this writing.

Ad

Tonight at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025, a group of four unknown stars showed up and attacked Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, and Fraxiom after their title match. Only the identity of Dion Lennox was confirmed, but the stable's name was not revealed. They also made an impact after Oba Femi's title defense.

WWE star Oba Femi perhaps faced his toughest challenge as NXT Champion tonight when he faced both members of A-Town Down Under in a Triple Threat match. As expected, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory ganged up on Femi and attacked him. However, The Ruler of NXT was able to hold his own against him.

Ad

Trending

During the match, Grayson Waller even put Femi through a table but was still unable to reign supreme. Austin Theory also came very close to pulling off an upset win. However, Waller pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count to three. In the end, The Aussie Icon accidentally hit Theory with his finisher. Following this, Oba Femi delivered his signature Fall from Grace for the victory.

After the match, this mysterious new faction showed up and attacked Femi. They even hit their own version of the Shield's iconic powerbomb.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It looks like the new faction has already made an impact after tonight's assaults. It will be interesting to see what the group will be called.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback