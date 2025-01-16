The shocking truth about WWE's Netflix premiere; Teddy Long claims the show had no storylines (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about Monday Night RAW premiering on Netflix this past week. The company ushered in a new era with its debut on the streaming platform on January 6.

RAW's debut on Netflix was a historic night for the company. The show kicked off with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa squaring off in Tribal Combat. CM Punk and Seth Rollins battled in the main event. Several major stars were part of the episode, making the show a grand success.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long pointed out that the first show was about making a statement. He explained that WWE was promoting their brand by roping in huge stars such as The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena to make an appearance. The veteran felt the storylines and buildup to major events would start happening in the subsequent episodes.

"I don't think the show was designed to have any storylines. I think that show was designed to make a lasting impression on everybody. That's what I think. I think they gave you an entrance, a big logo, a big night of excitement. Now you're gonna watch and then the storylines will come. You have to take your time with that. You can't give them all in one night." [From 4:28 onwards]

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw former World Champions CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre throw their names into the Royal Rumble match.

The show also featured the debut of Penta, and Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

