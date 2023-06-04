"The only similarity" - Superstar reveals he was hospitalized after WWE matches with Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar

An intense WWE match can be pretty unforgiving and can take a toll on a talent's body. During a recent episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle confirmed that not only he but even Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar were sent to a medical facility after their matches.

Two of the most memorable matches in Kurt Angle's career happened against Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar at King of the Ring 2001 and WrestleMania 19, respectively.

When asked about the match he preferred, Kurt Angle explained that both contests were entirely different, as one was a technical masterclass against Lesnar. The other was a brutal Street Fight featuring Shane O'Mac.

Kurt Angle then recalled that he was pretty banged up following both bouts and revealed that even his opponents were legitimately hurt, resulting in all three of them being hospitalized after the WWE shows.

The Olympic gold medalist looked back at the legendary clashes on The Kurt Angle Show, as you can view below:

"One match was more of a technical type of match, and the other was a Street Fight. They were both special in their own way. Shane McMahon, I remember having that match; we were so banged up we both ended up in the hospital. Brock and I, we got banged up too. I wrestled with a broken neck when I wrestled Brock, and he almost broke his neck. We all ended up in the hospital after these matches. That's the only similarity." [12:00 - 12:40]

While Kurt Angle enjoyed showcasing his technical prowess inside the squared circle, he also cherished engaging in a no-hold-barred fight against Shane McMahon.

Angle even believed Shane McMahon was the undisputed master at putting on Street Fights. He added:

"From a technical standpoint, the Brock Lesnar match is one of my favorites. From a Street Fight standpoint, obviously Shane McMahon. You know what? He has the best Street Fights in the history of wrestling. He really does." [12:41 - 13:00]

Kurt Angle on which WWE match fans ask him the most about

fye clips @fyeclip KURT ANGLE vs SHANE MCMAHON STREET FIGHT (2001) KURT ANGLE vs SHANE MCMAHON STREET FIGHT (2001) https://t.co/qvReMXFcWe

The WWE Hall of Famer's resume is stacked with absolute classics, and the matches against Lesnar and McMahon are just two of the many he was involved in throughout his storied career.

Fans often ask Kurt Angle about his greatest matches, and he admitted that the showdowns against Brock and Shane get an equal number of inquiries. He was surprised that despite not happening at WWE WrestleMania, his phenomenal KOTR match against Shane McMahon also gets mentioned numerous times, making it one of the most significant moments of his in-ring stint.

"Surprisingly, they are about equal (fans asking about matches) because Brock Lesnar was WrestleMania, especially the botched spot that he did and didn't complete. But Shane McMahon, that Street Fight, fans bring that up all the time. So, it's almost like we wrestled at WrestleMania; that's how big it was." [13:01 - 14:00]

Which of the two matches do you like better, the one against Shane McMahon or Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes