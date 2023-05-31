"The split is happening very soon" - WWE Universe believes major star is set to turn face for the first time in over a year

WWE has been populated with various stables across all three brands since the arrival of the new regime. However, fans strongly believe that one stable has run its course and that former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky will soon turn babyface by leaving Damage CTRL.

Last year, Iyo Sky made her main roster debut alongside a returning Dakota Kai and immediately aligned with Bayley to form Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, the group had two lackluster runs with the women's tag titles and often lost to Bianca Belair.

After WrestleMania 39, Iyo Sky started to receive more opportunities but was held back by the group. The WWE Universe noticed that Sky has slowly started to move away from Bayley by giving her annoyed looks over the past few weeks. Fans believe Sky will turn face in the coming week, which will be the end of Damage CTRL.

Check out some of the reactions below:

.eddie @_blurd @reigns_era I'm really appreciating the little things that they've been doing to tease their eventual split @reigns_era I'm really appreciating the little things that they've been doing to tease their eventual split

Hussein @whoishussein_ @reigns_era Iyo with that look again, Bayley just doesn’t know what’s coming @reigns_era Iyo with that look again, Bayley just doesn’t know what’s coming

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai is injured and will most likely not appear for the rest of the year. Regardless of what Iyo Sky does to Bayley or vice versa, fans have already begun to cheer The Genius of the Sky and are hoping to see her first run on the main roster as a babyface.

Iyo Sky is a 4-time champion in WWE

In 2017, The Genius of The Sky made her way to Vince McMahon's company after leaving Japan. She immediately made an impact on the developmental brand and entered the Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Toni Storm in the finals of the tournament.

After spending a year in NXT, she turned heel for the first time in the company and feuded with Candice LeRae. She later got an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship and ended up defeating Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at NXT In Your House to win the title.

After dropping the title to Raquel Rodriguez, she formed an alliance with Zoey Stark, and the two ended up winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Last year, she joined the main roster and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions alongside Dakota Kai as part of Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see when Sky ends up leaving the stable.

What are your thoughts on Iyo Sky's run on WWE's main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

