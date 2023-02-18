Multi-time world champion Triple H had a message for Sami Zayn as he will address the WWE Universe for the last time on tonight's SmackDown.

At Elimination Chamber 2023, the former Honorary Uce will lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Not only that, but Sami Zayn will head for the gold in his hometown, Montreal.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also addressed that tonight's SmackDown will be live from Montreal's Bell Center. Sami Zayn will make his final statement on tonight's blue brand before finishing his story with Roman Reigns.

WWE recently tweeted out that Montreal's own Zayn would be returning to the Bell Center ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

The Game replied to the tweet to mention that on tonight's SmackDown, Zayn's story would continue.

"Tonight at 8/7c on @FOXTV, #SmackDown takes over Montreal's @BellCentre for one final statement ahead of tomorrow's monumental #WWEChamber. The story continues," Triple H wrote.

Given the recent dissension between The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been trying his best to keep the faction together. Jey Uso sided with Zayn on last week's episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what will go down at Elimination Chamber.

