"The story I want finished" - Fans react to Jade Cargill's former rival following her to WWE

The wrestling world is hoping to see Jade Cargill's former rival follow her to WWE.

Cargill had an impressive run in All Elite Wrestling and went undefeated as TBS Champion until Double or Nothing in May. She successfully defended her title against Taya Valkyrie at the event but was challenged to an impromptu match by a returning Kris Statlander. The 28-year-old defeated Cargill to capture the title and then beat her once again on the September 13th edition of Rampage. This was also Cargill's last match in AEW before making the jump to WWE.

During her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cargill had many memorable moments, but one that stands out is her argument with Brandi Rhodes on the November 11, 2020 edition of Dynamite. Rhodes confronted Cargill and delivered a fiery promo that has withstood the test of time.

Muscle Man Malcolm took to Instagram recently to show his excitement for the possibility of Brandi Rhodes following Jade Cargill to WWE.

Most wrestling fans agreed with Muscle Man Malcolm and are hoping to see Rhodes show up in the company to confront Cargill once again.

Fans want to see Rhodes in the company.

Brandi Rhodes warns new WWE star Jade Cargill

Brandi Rhodes recently commented on the possibility of returning to the company to continue her rivalry with Jade Cargill.

Rhodes took to social media to react to the idea of her confronting Cargill in WWE. The former Chief Branding Officer of AEW admitted that she is no longer "about this life", but added that she would give Cargill a Crossrhodes if they were to cross paths.

"One of my favorite moments. I ain't about this life anymore, but if she rolls up at my studio I might Crossrhodes her (peach emoji)..she can still stay for a warm vinyasa or Pilates reformer class though. Everyone deserves a little namaste," wrote Brandi Rhodes on X.

Expand Tweet

The "Open Mic Night" promo battle between Jade Cargill and Brandi Rhodes happened three years ago but is still talked about today. Only time will tell if the two stars get the chance to renew their rivalry sometime down the line.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.