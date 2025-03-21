  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • The Street Profits caused major confusion with actions on SmackDown; Huge change unexpectedly happened

The Street Profits caused major confusion with actions on SmackDown; Huge change unexpectedly happened

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 21, 2025 21:31 GMT
They wanted the smoke (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
They wanted the smoke (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Stream of WWE SmackDown)

The Street Profits had an entrance worthy of champions in Bologna, Italy as they walked into SmackDown for the first time in nearly half a decade as the WWE Tag Team Champions. They caused some major confusion with their actions on SmackDown.

Ad

The Street Profits have been "Def Rebel'd" as some fans like to put it, as their famous theme song is no more. They came out to a brand new theme song - seemingly to further play into their heel persona. However, despite the lack of reaction, which seemed to be mainly due to the theme song change, both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford seemed genuinely surprised by the actual reaction from the Italian crowd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After they got several "You deserve it" chants, the duo were visibly emotional at the reaction they got. In an impromptu and confusing move, they just turned babyface - even if it was just for one night only. Naturally, this was confusing as it doesn't align with their character's direction in recent times.

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Particularly since the Royal Rumble, Ford and Dawkins have been villains. The theme change may have been to play into that, but once they were confronted by the likes of Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits fully leaned into being babyfaces again.

They even used the line, "We want the smoke!" which is very much a babyface line.

As the duo started their match tonight, it ws clear that Ford and Dawkins were the clear crowd favorites.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी