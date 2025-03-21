The Street Profits caused major confusion with actions on SmackDown; Huge change unexpectedly happened

The Street Profits had an entrance worthy of champions in Bologna, Italy as they walked into SmackDown for the first time in nearly half a decade as the WWE Tag Team Champions. They caused some major confusion with their actions on SmackDown.

The Street Profits have been "Def Rebel'd" as some fans like to put it, as their famous theme song is no more. They came out to a brand new theme song - seemingly to further play into their heel persona. However, despite the lack of reaction, which seemed to be mainly due to the theme song change, both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford seemed genuinely surprised by the actual reaction from the Italian crowd.

After they got several "You deserve it" chants, the duo were visibly emotional at the reaction they got. In an impromptu and confusing move, they just turned babyface - even if it was just for one night only. Naturally, this was confusing as it doesn't align with their character's direction in recent times.

Particularly since the Royal Rumble, Ford and Dawkins have been villains. The theme change may have been to play into that, but once they were confronted by the likes of Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits fully leaned into being babyfaces again.

They even used the line, "We want the smoke!" which is very much a babyface line.

As the duo started their match tonight, it ws clear that Ford and Dawkins were the clear crowd favorites.

