The Street Profits defeat former champions to advance to WWE WrestleMania XL qualifying match

The Street Profits collided with Akam and Rezar of AOP on the latest episode of SmackDown to determine which team will advance to next week's qualifying match for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania, which will be for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The two parties have been feuding for a while now. Angelo Dawkins and Rezar started the match. Akam tagged in early and hit Dawkins in the corner with a few strikes. Rezar re-entered the match, and Dawkins kicked him before tagging in with his partner, Montez Ford.

The Street Profits member tried to take out AOP at ringside with a diving Swanton Bomb, but they caught him and tossed him into Angelo Dawkins. Back in the ring, Rezar sent Montez into the corner and hit him with a big boot. The AOP member tagged in Akam, who hit Ford with a kick to the midsection.

Akam tagged Rezar back in and nailed Montez Ford with an elbow drop. The latter made the hot tag, and Rezar tagged Akam simultaneously. Dawkins took down the big man with multiple clotheslines and a corkscrew back elbow. He then hit Rezar with the Silencer.

Ford and Dawkins tried to hit their double-team finishing move on Akam, but the heel star avoided it and hit Ford with a big boot. The Street Profits defeated the former champions with a roll-up.

Expand Tweet

They will take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller next week. The winners of that match will qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Poll : Which team do you think will emerge victorious next week? Austin Theory and Grayson The Street Profits 0 votes View Discussion