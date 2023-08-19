The Street Profits defeat former champions in their first match since changing characters

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits collided with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. in a tag team match.

Two weeks ago on the blue brand, The Good Brothers were attacked by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins during their match against The Brawling Brutes, resulting in a no contest. It seemed like they turned heel, and they were aligned with Bobby Lashley.

On SmackDown this week, The Street Profits had their first match since undergoing the character change. Their opponents were Gallows and Anderson, who were accompanied by Michin.

During the match, Montez hit 'Machine Gun' Karl Anderson with a vicious clothesline after coming off the ropes. He then tagged in his partner Dawkins, and they hit Karl with double stomps. After Angelo ate a few chops, he performed a cradle Olympic Slam and a Drill Bit. Montez tagged in and went for the frog splash, but Gallows broke the pin.

Expand Tweet

The O.C. members did a back suplex neckbreaker for a two-count. They tried to perform the Magic Killer, but they were unable to. In the end, The Street Profits hit a double-team finishing move to emerge victorious. While they were celebrating on the stage, Bobby Lashley came out and raised their hands.

The stable looks to be in dominant form following their recent showing, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

Which team would you like to see The Street Profits face next in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here