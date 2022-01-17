New details regarding Street Profits' WWE contract status

Rumors were recently circulating that the WWE contracts for the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, were close to expiring.

This is likely due to the fact that, back in 2019, the pair were signed to a three-year deal, leading some fans to speculate that the end of their WWE run might be fast approaching.

This, however, is not the case, with both Ford and Dawkins having "plenty of time" left on their current WWE contracts, as was confirmed in a recent report from Fightful Select. The exact amount of time, however, has not been specified.

The team recently challenged Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE Day 1 on January 1st, but were unsuccessful.

Street Profits have been with WWE since 2016

The duo signed with the former black and gold brand seven years ago. The team was originally billed as Angelo Dawkins and Kenneth Crawford, until their 2017 re-debut, when Crawford became Montez Ford.

During their NXT run, they competed against the likes of The Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish), Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven), and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. In 2019, the pair would claim a single reign as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Since being called to WWE's main roster, Dawkins and Ford have been a mainstay in the tag team divisions of both SmackDown and RAW. They have reigned as Tag Team Champions for both brands.

They were only the second tag team in WWE history to reign as champions on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

As the pair look to be continuing their run with the company, there are certainly many more exciting matchups and title opportunities in their future.

